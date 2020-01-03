“John Lloyd Cruz, balik pelikula na?”

John Lloyd Cruz was spotted with director Lav Diaz.

The Jerks lead singer and guitarist Chickoy Pura welcomed the year 2020 with the opportunity to work with acclaimed director Lav Diaz and actor John Lloyd Cruz.

“Jan 1, 2020, what a great way to start the year. To work again with the great director and friend Lavrente Diaz.. Maraming maraming salamat sa pagkakataon. Humbled and honored,” he wrote.

This then sparked rumors that John Lloyd might be back in doing movies again. The actor has worked with the award-winning director in his two films, “Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis” and “Ang Babaeng Humayo.”

Despite other netizens getting excited, no other details have been disclosed about their project and they have yet to confirm if they are working on a film.

John Lloyd, who has been on an ‘indefinite leave’ in showbiz since 2017, had a cameo appearance in the film Culion, which is one of the official entries in the 2019 Metro Manila FIlm Festival.