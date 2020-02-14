“John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo make surprise public appearance on Valentine’s Day”

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo did a live script reading of “That Thing Called Tadhana.”

Former onscreen partners John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo reunited for a live script reading of “That Thing Called Tadhana” at a kickoff event for Artfair Philippines 2020.

The said event, which marks John Lloyd’s first public appearance since going on a two-year showbiz hiatus, sees him reading Anthony’s lines. Meanwhile, Bea took on the character of Mace.

As it turns out, John Lloyd and Bea made the surprise appearance after the screening of one of their most iconic films — “One More Chance.”

Also in attendance at the event was Antoinette Jadaone, the filmmaker behind “That Thing Called Tadhana.”

Our Makatizens enjoying the night! Great reading by John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo and Director Antoinette Jadaone. 😍#10DaysofArt#MakeitMakati pic.twitter.com/JFuDyqSMzM — Make It Makati (@MakeItMakati) February 14, 2020

Happening now: John Lloyd and Bea here at Tower One and Exchange Plaza #10DaysofArt #MakeItMakati pic.twitter.com/Mk85iuguiT — Make It Makati (@MakeItMakati) February 14, 2020

Happening now: Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz does the live script reading of ‘That Thing Called Tadhana’ at the #10DaysofArt.#MakeitMakati pic.twitter.com/eVwnX0D4jj — Make It Makati (@MakeItMakati) February 14, 2020

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo are all smiles and laughs here at the live script reading of the #10DaysofArt! Who else is feeling ‘kilig’? 😍#MakeitMakati pic.twitter.com/uH9bfxOFpc — Make It Makati (@MakeItMakati) February 14, 2020

The event was held at the Tower One and Exchange Plaza in Ayala Triangle Garden, Makati City.

“That Thing Called Tadhana” originally starred JM de Guzman and Angelica Panganiban, John Lloyd Cruz’s ex.