“John Lloyd Cruz marks son Elias’ second birthday”

John Lloyd Cruz shared a photo of his son on his second birthday.

John Lloyd Cruz marked the second birthday of his son with Ellen Adarna — Elias Modesto — with a simple birthday celebration.

On his Facebook page, John Lloyd, wearing a simple light blue shirt and checkered shorts, can be seen carrying his now two-year-old son who appears to be sporting both a blue shirt and blue shorts matched with white sandals.

Meanwhile, John Lloyd has spent most of his time during the lockdown with his son Elias while Ellen got to bond with their son in mid-May.

John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna, who both took a break from showbiz in 2017, welcomed their son Elias a year later.