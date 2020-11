“John Lloyd Cruz opens up about why he took a showbiz hiatus”

“Wala nang kasing saya.”

These were the words of John Lloyd Cruz when he was asked by Boy Abunda on his online show The Best Talk if he is happy right now.

The actor attributed his happiness to being a dad to Elias, his son with Ellen Adarna.

“Wala na yatang mas liligaya pa pagkamayroon kang maliit na anak, na two years old na ang kulit. Wala nang kasing saya. Ang lupet. My little savior,” he said.

In the same interview, John Lloyd also opened up on why he chose to stop doing work in the entertainment industry a few years ago. It can be recalled that the actor took hiatus from showbiz in 2017.

“Parang kailangan muna huminto at magnilay-nilay. Kailangan medyo dumistansya, parang gusto mong maging… para malagyan mo ulit, kailangan mo muna ubusin, something like that,” he said.

Boy also asked John Lloyd, “Napagod ka? I don’t mean, physical na pagod.”

To which the actor replied, “At one point you realize na sobrang iksi pala ng buhay at gusto mo lang, somehow you realize na kailangan mo pala bigyan ng halaga at attensyon ‘yung mga bagay na hindi mo pwedeng ikaila.. Parang hindi mo siya made-deny eh, kailangan mo siyang gawin, otherwise parang tingin ko ayaw ko naman tatanda na magtataka ako na paano kong sinubukan ko ulit,” he said.

The actor also reflected on how he felt before taking hiatus from the entertainment industry.

“Nakakaubos iyong dine-demand ng ganitong trabaho,” he confessed.

“And bilang creator gusto mong makapagbigay lagi ng something worth their time. And kung ubos ka, medyo mahihirapan kang ma-deliver iyon kasi wala nang bagong laman iyong utak mo… Wala ka nang maibibigay na tingin ko is worth their time kung sino man yung sumusunod sa’yo. Kumbaga nakakahiya na lang din,” he remarked.