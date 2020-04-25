“John Lloyd Cruz shares sweet clip with Bea Alonzo, writes poem on social media”

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo sparked kilig on social media once again on Friday.

Following their kilig exchange on Instagram a few days ago, John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo set the online world abuzz again on Friday. On his Instagram account, John Lloyd posted a clip of himself and Bea, which shows their feet while having a playful conversation on the boat.

John Lloyd captioned the video with a poem which goes:

“Dalawang magkaibigan

Unahan nang unahan. Ang dalawang paa

Malaon nang nagsusunod

Hindi pa nag-aabot. Binte.”

The clip has already amassed more than 116K views as of this writing.

Though rumors of possible romance sprung in many years, both stars have always maintained that they are just close friends.

Both Bea and John Lloyd are currently single.