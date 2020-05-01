“John Lloyd Cruz spotted extending help to a barangay captain in Cebu”

Apart from asking what else he can do for his community, John Lloyd Cruz gave vitamins to some of the residents in his barangay.

Photo credit: Mart Ramie M. Gacasan Facebook

John Lloyd Cruz, who is now based in Cebu with his son Elias Modesto, made sure he gets to extend a helping hand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In photos shared by netizens named Mart Ramie Gacasan and Vonz Belgida, the Kapamilya actor can be seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts while talking to a few people on the street.

Naog sya. Apil kuno syag checkpoint. Ngigag volunteer gd nmu Kap Michael Masong Gacasan. 😷✌️ Posted by Mart Ramie M. Gacasan on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

As it turns out, the Kapamilya star offered help to Michael Gacasan, the Barangay Captain of Guadalupe in Cebu.

Spotted john lloyd cruz 😎 Posted by Vonz Belgida on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Meanwhile, The Freeman, a Cebu-based publication, reported that John Lloyd donated vitamins to the barangay.

LOOK: Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz (in white shirt) talks with Guadalupe, Cebu Barangay Captain Michael Gacasan (in… Posted by The Freeman on Thursday, 30 April 2020

The actor, who has gone on a showbiz hiatus for nearly three years, recently made a comeback through an experimental film project with Bea Alonzo on Instagram.

Titled “Love Team,” the said project was written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone.