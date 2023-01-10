John Lydon’s PiL Competing to Represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023

John Lydon and Public Image Ltd. will compete to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The band announced the news in a press release last night, writing that they’ve entered their new track ‘Hawaii’ for judging. They’ll perform it alongside a slew of other hopefuls on The Late Late Show on February 3rd. You can listen to the new track below.

Public Image Ltd.: ‘Hawaii’

[embedded content]

The track is dedicated to Lydon’s wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who has Alzheimer’s. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” Lydon said of the release. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

Lydon spoke about Nora’s battle with the illness in an interview in 2020, telling The Observer that he was now her full-time carer. “She’s going through some traumas,” Lydon told the newspaper. “Bits of memories are fading, slowly but surely, and will probably all be gone eventually. But I’m making sure it’s a happy journey and not a sad one. She will never forget me, and I will never forget her, whatever else falls out of her earholes.”

The former Sex Pistols frontman was born in London to Irish parents – he holds both Irish and US citizenship. As The Guardian notes, he’s previously described himself as “proper London working class”. The band will compete against five other acts for the chance to represent Ireland, including ADGY, Connolly, Wild Youth, Leila Jane, and K Muni and ND.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool on May 13th. Public Image Ltd are set to release a new album at some point this year.

Further Reading

Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols TV Series ‘Pistol’ To Air In Australia On Disney+

Watch The Latest Trailer For The Controversial Sex Pistols TV Series ‘Pistol’

Johnny Rotten Slags Off “Disrespectful” Sex Pistols TV Series, Threatens To Sue