John Mulaney Has Announced Two New ‘Sack Lunch Bunch’ Comedy Specials

Comedian John Mulaney has announced he has signed a deal with Comedy Central to produce two new comedy specials. Both specials will be continuations of John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, his Netflix children’s musical comedy special released late last year. One of them will be a holiday-themed special that will reunite the cast from the original.

“I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch. I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched,” commented Mulaney in a press statement. “They hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”

Mulaney last collaborated with Comedy Central on his 2012 stand-up special New in Town. Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands, commented that the station “couldn’t be more excited” about Mulaney’s return, and hopes “this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership.”

The original Sack Lunch Bunch special, which premiered on Netflix in December, starred Mulaney along with over a dozen child actors, and celebrity guests including David Byrne and Jake Gyllenhaal. It spawned an accompanying album made up of songs from the special, such as ‘Plain Plate of Noodles’, ‘Pay Attention!’ and ‘Music, Music Everywhere!’

