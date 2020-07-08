John O, former senator, wins battle with COVID-19

CEBU CITY—Former senator John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña won his battle with COVID-19.

Osmeña, 84, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday (July 8) after at least 20 days of fighting SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Ferliza Contratista, Toledo City community affairs and development officer, posted on social media a photo of Osmeña smiling and raising an arm while being wheeled out on a stretcher.

“There were cheers and claps by hospital staff as he was sent home,” said Contratista on a post on Facebook.

Contratista said Osmeña was not wearing any shirt when he went out of the hospital since he still has bedsores.

Osmeña, the grandson of the late President Sergio Osmeña Sr., served as Philippine senator from 1971 to 1972, 1987 to 1995 and 1998 to 2004.

He was mayor of Toledo City from 2013 to 2019.

