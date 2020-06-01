“John Prats, Isabel Oli reveal gender of third baby”

Celebrity couple John Prats and Isabel Oli are expecting another baby girl.

The two stars shared the exciting news in their latest vlog, uploaded Saturday, May 30, where they shared the gender reveal party for their third child held last February 14.

[embedded content]

It was in March when John and Isabel first announced that they are expecting their third child.

According to their announcement, Isabel is expected to give birth on July.

The couple, who has been married for five years, has two other children—Lily Feather, 4, and Freedom, 2.