“John Prats, Isabel Oli share excitement as construction of their new house starts soon”

John Prats and Isabel Oli are moving to a new house.

John Prats and Isabel Oli went on a morning ride to visit the location of the house they plan to build at the start of the year.

In a vlog posted on YouTube, John and Isabel gave a glimpse of the piece of land where they will be setting up a new home for their family.

Riding a motorcycle on their way to the place located on top of a mountain, Isabel said: “Hindi namin nagawa ‘to sa buong seven years namin ni John. Mag-e-eight na pala kami.”

John and Isabel, who visited the place on Christmas Day, were all smiles as they enjoy the cold weather at their property which exhibits a great view.

“Before we left, nag-earthquake pero tuloy pa rin ang laban, nag-date kami,” Isabel shared.

Sharing their excitement about the construction of their new home, Isabel stated: “I can’t wait [na itayo] ‘yung bahay namin dito next year which is five days na lang, itatayo na siya. Uumpisahan na siya.”

In a previous vlog, Isabel revealed that the house they are currently living in was John’s house when he was still single.

“Ito kasi ang bachelor house dati ni John. Pinacovert to family home kaya masaya,” she said.