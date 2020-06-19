“John Prats receives early Father’s Day gift from Isabel Oli, their daughter Feather”

John Prats has received an early Father’s Day present from his wife, Isabel Oli, and their firstborn child Feather.

On Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, Isabel posted a photo of John and Feather holding the special gift, which is a handwritten note by their daughter printed on a white pillowcase.

“Ok so here’s the back story of this photo.

My daughter Feather and I were thinking what to give John this coming Father’s Day. Those dear to me know that I’m a sucker on anything personalized/customized… So I called on a good friend of mine who’s my go to for this kind of job and her suggestion—a handwritten note or drawing by my daughter printed on a pillowcase. Definitely a one of a kind gift idea made exclusively for our dearest man of the house,” wrote Isabel in the caption.

“True enough, when Feather gave this to her Papa last night, he got teary-eyed. Simple, but perhaps, one of the most meaningful presents her Papa has ever received,” she added.

Isabel said that they decided to give John an early Father’s Day present as he wouldn’t be with them on the occasion.

“A very fitting gift as well since John will soon be returning back to work and will not be with us for quite some time. He can bring this with him wherever he goes. For sure he will miss us, and we will miss him too especially Feather since she is such a Papa’s girl,” she said.

John is among the cast of the ABS-CBN action-drama series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which is set to resume taping soon.

“So, there,” continued Isabel. “Just want to share how a simple gift, sometimes, can really moved a person’s heart.”

“ADVANCE happy father’s day to all amazing dads in the world.”

Aside from Feather, John and Isabel, who have been married for five years now, has another child named Freedom.

Isabel is also expected to give birth to their third child soon. They announced her pregnancy last March.