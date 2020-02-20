John Prine Cancels Bluesfest Appearance Due To Illness

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 20, 2020

Country-folk legend John Prine has been forced to cancel his scheduled appearance at Bluesfest this April on the advice of his doctors regarding an existing hip injury.

A statement from festival organisers explains “John is appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world and looks forward to returning to Australia at a future date. We sincerely apologise to fans affected by this cancellation and wish John a speedy recovery.”

Presumably, this also means the cancellation of Prine’s planned headline shows, which coincided around his Bluesfest dates.

The festival are yet to announce whether there will be a replacement for Prine.

Bluesfest takes place this year from 9th-13th April, with a lineup that includes the likes of Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Patti Smith and Lenny Kravitz.