John Prine Cancels Bluesfest Appearance Due To Illness

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 20, 2020
Country-folk legend John Prine has been forced to cancel his scheduled appearance at Bluesfest this April on the advice of his doctors regarding an existing hip injury.
A statement from festival organisers explains “John is appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world and looks forward to returning to Australia at a future date. We sincerely apologise to fans affected by this cancellation and wish John a speedy recovery.”
Presumably, this also means the cancellation of Prine’s planned headline shows, which coincided around his Bluesfest dates.
The festival are yet to announce whether there will be a replacement for Prine.
Bluesfest takes place this year from 9th-13th April, with a lineup that includes the likes of Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Patti Smith and Lenny Kravitz.
