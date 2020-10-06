John Prine’s Widow Fiona Prine Slams Donald Trump For COVID Tweets, Joyride Around Hospital

Fiona Whelan Prine, the widow of late country musician John Prine, has attacked President Donald Trump for his apparent glibness towards coronavirus following his diagnosis of the virus.

Earlier this week, Prine took to Twitter to criticise the president’s decision to go on a surprise joyride outside the Walter Reed hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.

“I wish I could just have visited with [John Prine] in the hospital while he was still awake – we would not have needed a joy ride,” Prine wrote, calling the president’s actions “excruciating to witness” and “so disrespectful” to the hundreds of thousands of grieving families.

A day later, Prine slammed Trump after the president urged people to not be “afraid” of COVID or let it “dominate” their lives.

“You are wrong again,” Prine tweeted at Trump. “I am very afraid of Covid-19. The disease has broken my heart and changed my family forever. It has killed 210,000 Americans. You are a sad selfish man. We deserve so much better.”

John Prine, the legendary country/folk songwriter, died at the age of 73 in April due to complications related to coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots, the widow of Nick Cordero, also criticised Trump for his remarks, recalling spending “95 days watching what COVID did” to the Broadway star, who died in July after contracting the disease in March.

“To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus — I stand by you, with you, holding your hand,” Kloots wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we ‘let it’ – like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital.”

See Prine and Kloots’ responses below.

