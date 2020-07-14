“John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston passes away at 57”

John Travolta’s wife of 29 years, Kelly Preston loses her battle with breast cancer after two years.

After a two-year battle with breast cancer, actress Kelly Preston passed away last July 12, Sunday. John Travolta confirmed the death of his wife of 29 years on his Instagram account later that day. The 57-year-old former model had chosen to keep her fight with cancer private and had not been photographed publicly at a major event since June 2018. She was last seen on the red carpet with John for the premiere of their film Gotti where he played the late mobster, John Gotti and she played his wife, Victoria Gotti.

On his Instagram account, John wrote,

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

All my love,

JT”

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, Kelly studied acting at the University of Southern California before entering showbiz. She met her husband during a screen test for the 1989 film The Experts. They eloped to Paris 1991. She had previously been married to actor Kevin Gage from 1985 to 1987 and had previously dated George Clooney and Charlie Sheen before she wed John. The couple welcomed their first child Jett in 1992 , but he died due to a seizure in 2009. Their daughter Ella arrived in 2000 and son Benjamin who was born in 2010. Preston also starred in ‘90s classic films like Jerry Maguire and For Love of the Game.