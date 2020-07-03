Johnny Depp’s legal trial; Christina Ricci’s divorce

UK judge rejects tabloid’s bid to throw out Depp libel suit

LONDON: Judge Andrew Nicol rejected an attempt by tabloid The Sun to dismiss a libel suit from actor Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp IMDB PHOTO

The Sun’s lawyers applied for the case to be dismissed as Depp failed to disclose messages showing that he tried to buy “[ecstasy] and other narcotics” while in Australia with Heard.

They said that withholding the texts was a breach of a previous court order requiring Depp to provide all documents.

The judge ruled that Depp had breached the order, but granted him “relief from sanctions,” meaning the case can proceed.

AP

* * *

Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of seven years

LOS ANGELES: Christina Ricci filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of their five-year-old son Freddie.

Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences.

Christina Ricci AP PHOTO

Ricci met Heerdegen, a film and television camera operator, on the set of her TV series “Pan Am” in 2011. They started dating the following year, and married in 2013.

Ricci is best known for her work in hit films including “Casper” and “The Addams Family,” and for her appearances in indie films “Black Snake Moan” and “Buffalo 66.”

AP