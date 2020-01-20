Johnny Marr Collaborated With Hans Zimmer On New 007 Film ‘No Time To Die’ Score

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 20, 2020

Last week we learned that the title theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die was penned by none other than Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborative partner Finneas. The contribution makes Eilish the youngest artist to ever record a Bond theme song.

Now, as NME reports, it’s been revealed that the 25th Bond film will feature a score that sees former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr team up with legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

“Part of the legacy of the Bond films is iconic music, so I’m very happy to be bringing my guitar to No Time To Die,” Marr told NME.

It’s not the first time Marr and Zimmer have teamed up. The pair have previously worked on compositions together for films such as Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

No Time to Die, the fifth and final Bond film to see Daniel Craig in the iconic role, is scheduled to hit cinemas in April.