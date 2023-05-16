Johnny Took of DMA’S Launches Melbourne Studio with Small Time Group’s Steve Hibberd

DMA’s guitarist Johnny Took has linked up with Small Time Group’s Steve & Liz Hibberd to create a suite of new writing and production studios in Melbourne’s Brunswick. The Small Time Studios space contains a bunch of “vibey” rooms, complete with a heap of gear and equipment, that will be utilised by artists looking to write and record new music.

The Small Time venue first opened back in 2020, doubling as a bar and music hub. There were always plans to expand its spaces, but the pandemic and rolling lockdowns scuppered those plans until now.

DMA’s: ‘Fading Like A Picture’

[embedded content]

“After a challenging launch and subsequent years through multiple lockdowns and plans changing constantly, the unwavering support of so many people in the music industry has been overwhelming; we’re really thankful,” Steve Hibberd said in a statement about the new studios.

“We’re pumped to finally be able to 100 percent focus on the music, and to be launching Small Time Studios with Johnny, Hayley [Mary], and family”.

There are currently three writing rooms and one production studio (named after famous venues including Berghain and CBGB’s) available to be booked by artists, but Small Time Group says there are more on the way. The facility also features common rooms and other areas where artists can connect and collaborate; the rooftop bar hasn’t gone anywhere, either.

“Being able to use my love and experience of songwriting to provide a space for creativity is a dream come true,” said Johnny Took. “Small Time Studios has the infrastructure to be able to support and educate young musicians; a space like this holds so much potential and its location in the heart of Brunswick couldn’t be more perfect.”

You can find more information about the Studios, and book them for use, over on the website.

In other DMA’s news, the band recently announced their largest Australian tour ever, in support of their latest album How Many Dreams?.

Further Reading

DMA’S Announce Their Lengthiest Australian Headline Tour To Date

Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar’s Fundraising Campaign to Buy the Tote Hits $3 Million Target

DMA’S Announce New Album, ‘How Many Dreams?’, Share New Single