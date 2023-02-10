Johnson Controls Calls for Ecosystem Collaboration at Sustainability Week Asia

Sustainability leaders from business, policy, research and non-profit sectors come together to provide actionable insights on net-zero transitions

Johnson Controls is working internally and partnering with the ecosystem on urgent climate action

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On February 7, Sustainability Week Asia convened in Singapore, hosted by Economist Impact, gathering regional leaders from business, government and civil society to discuss sustainable transformation. As a platinum sponsor of this event, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, shared its insights on net-zero transitions, further driving the sustainability agenda in Asia to create real change.

Asia has recently seen an increase in the awareness, adoption and impact of ESG metrics. It has become a business imperative for organizations to establish net-zero roadmaps and accelerate their implementation. "Organizations should examine their roles in delivering progress on decarbonization, and find ways to increase access to new technologies and initiatives that can really generate positive impact on our collective fight against climate change," said Anu Rathninde, president, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls.

As a pioneering ESG practitioner, Johnson Controls is committed to cutting operational emissions by 55 percent and reducing customer emissions by 16 percent before 2030. By delivering products and services that save energy and reduced emissions in buildings, the company can help customers achieve their net-zero carbon goals.

Louis Lim Lu-yi, chief executive and executive director, Keppel Land Limited, a long-term partner of Johnson Controls in Southeast Asia, said, "Keppel Land aims to halve its direct and indirect emissions by 2025 and achieve net-zero operations by 2030. Johnson Controls’ broad product portfolio and digital capabilities powered by OpenBlue help to address our goals in accelerating energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the lifecycle of our buildings. The partnership with Johnson Controls supports our mission of achieving sustainable urbanization."

Johnson Controls has championed sustainability on multiple fronts to support initiatives aimed at combatting climate change. It is the first S&P500 industrial company to publish an integrated sustainable finance framework and issue a Sustainability-Linked Bond. Recently, it launched a new initiative committed to helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) develop digital capabilities and the necessary skills to navigate their sustainable building transformations. Partnering with the Queen Bee Programme of SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), the initiative is in line with Johnson Controls’ larger effort to build the ecosystem that is necessary to achieve super-low energy or net zero buildings.

"We aim to leverage the power of knowledge to shed light on how businesses can innovate in response to their sustainability missions and join hands to bring change," said Andrew Staples, Regional Head, APAC, Policy & Insights, Economist Impact. "Sustainability is collaborative by nature, thus requiring robust partnerships along the value chain."

In an in-person roundtable on the topic "Driving the Sustainability Agenda in Asia" during Sustainability Week Asia, leaders and experts with different backgrounds discussed the importance of embedding sustainability and ESG awareness in businesses’ DNA. They also shared how digitalization supports companies to get ahead of the game on sustainability, and how they can achieve decarbonization targets using technologies with partners.

On the road towards a carbon-neutral era, Johnson Controls is not working alone. Dedicated to leading global partnerships that increase the scale and speed of sustainable building transformation globally, Johnson Controls aims to build an eco-community that works together through and beyond the whole value chain to create a safe, healthy and sustainable world.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.sg or follow us at Johnson Controls Asia Pacific on LinkedIn.