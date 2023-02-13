JOIN PINKFONG, BABY SHARK AND FRIENDS FOR A FIN-TASTIC TIME AT PINKFONG WORLD ADVENTURE

Trip.com presents the first Pinkfong immersive event in Malaysia, featuring motion interactive games, playgrounds, musical performances and more

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From now till 16 April 2023, enter a world where imagination comes to life at Pinkfong World Adventure, the very first Pinkfong immersive event in Malaysia. In collaboration with leading international travel service provider Trip.com and presented by Star Fortress and The Pinkfong Company, it will let guests experience more than 13 thrilling game stations on an adventure through the marvellous universe on a spaceship with Pinkfong, Baby Shark, and friends at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Jump off the trampolines and slide down a grassy slide into the giant green ball pit that is Wonderville, race through rows of coral in Tricycle Ride Under The Sea, get wrapped up in a huge bubble at Trapped in the Bubbles, explore Lost in Mirror Maze, an exciting, colourful mirror maze, or take a ride on a classic merry-go-round at the Round and Round station – with a special Pinkfong twist!

Then, Ride into Space with Daddy Shark on a pirate ship, show off dance moves at the Doo Doo Doo station with the iconic Baby Shark Dance choreography, where visitors can download snapshots of their cool poses via QR codes after. Hop along into Bouncy Good Times, a Pinkfong-themed bouncy castle, unearth new discoveries and hidden treasures at On The Beach, whizz past on a zipline on Flying through the Jungle, and meet the favourite Pinkfong characters in a Meet-And-Greet Session. All this and much more await at Pinkfong World Adventure.

Trip.com is the exclusive partner for ticket purchases. Tickets are priced at RM16 per adult and RM46 per child (Weekdays) and RM26 per adult and RM56 per child (Weekends & PH), with five 100-minutes slots available each day.

* Children whose height are below 80cm are given free admission.

For more information, including the Terms and Conditions, please visit https://my.trip.com/w/pinkfong-tg.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.