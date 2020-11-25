Joint OutSystems and IDC Study Reveals 29 Percent of Southeast Asian Organizations Plan To Adopt Visual Development Tools In The Next 18 Months

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, the global leader in modern application platforms – including low-code development, and technology research firm IDC have shared results from an IDC study. The study delves into how organizations in Asia-Pacific can turn into digital innovation factories to thrive in today’s business environment. According to the results obtained, 39 percent of Asia-Pacific IT leaders depend on visually-guided development tools. The top three reasons for adoption were the belief that visually-guided development tools are the future – the simplification of the developer experience, and the provision of a more intuitive developer experience. With more than half of Asia-Pacific decision-makers confident their organizations will rely on low-code platforms for at least a quarter of all planned projects, low-code tools are set to gain critical mass adoption in the upcoming year 2021.

“With the Asia-Pacific region now in rapid growth, the region is set to further expand into an increasingly formidable data powerhouse by 2024,” said Mark Weaser, Vice President, Asia Pacific, OutSystems. “It’s only natural for enterprises in our region to gravitate towards the dramatic benefits of using visual development tools for building cloud-native applications. OutSystems is privileged to be able to support the needs of businesses in the provision of low-code and cloud technology to help the region reach its full potential as a digital data powerhouse in the near future.”

Catching up with early adopters

While Southeast Asia continues to grow quickly as a future-facing data powerhouse, some organizations still struggle to adopt agile and DevOps processes and practices across the software development lifecycle. For countries with more advanced efforts such as Singapore and Indonesia, emphasis is heavier on fine tuning DevOps teams and securing those processes. As such, integration and open source management have become top development priorities for organisations in the region.

Primary challenges

At present, 29 percent of Southeast Asian organizations plan to adopt visual development tools in the next 18 months. Interestingly, the main challenge faced in Southeast Asia is far different from those of their neighbouring peers in the Asia-Pacific. Security and development integration comes in top, with 58 percent of organizations listing it as the top challenge faced, followed by creation of multidisciplinary teams and convincing of leadership on the value of DevOps at 48 percent and 47 percent respectively.

“Having spoken to multiple Southeast Asian developers, OutSystems is aware of the mounting concern for integrated security, particularly with the rising scale and instances of data theft today,” stated Weaser. “OutSystems provides a range of security functions encompassing application security, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) infrastructure and an always-on incident response team. While OutSystems focuses on accelerating application development, we believe speed cannot come at the expense of security. We provide clients with nothing less than a secure runtime environment and the tools necessary for secure development.”

Post-Covid-19 agility

On security in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, IDC expects software development lifecycles to continue to shorten and gathers that enterprises should take care in integrating security into planning phases in order to stay ahead of the curve. Rising customer expectations can and should be met with innovative customer experiences to engender the creation of new markets and audiences; risk-taking, data analysis and continued incorporation of customer feedback does well in driving new ideas on new platforms. The concerns of the 27 percent of Southeast Asian organizations listing recruitment as their top priority are well-founded; with hiring freezes, labour crunches and tightening regulations, companies are encouraged to start recruitment planning before the need to fill the post arrives. Building apps enables upskilling and continuous education, whereas letting business developers work side-by-side with IT helps address development shortfalls.

