Joji announces new album ‘Nectar’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 16, 2020

Singer-songwriter, rapper and producer Joji has announced details of his highly anticipated second album, Nectar.

Alongside with the album announcement, he has also unveiled the brand new single ‘Gimme Love’ after it premiered on triple J Breakfast earlier this morning.

‘Gimme Love’ is the third cut we’ve heard from Nectar, following the release of ‘Sanctuary’ in June last year and ‘Run’ earlier this year in February.

Joji – real name George Miller – has also dropped a stunning music video for the song, directed by Joji himself in collaboration with Andrew Donoho, who has worked with Khalid, Janelle Monáe and The Strokes.

Nectar is out Friday, 10th July and is his second studio album, following the release of his debut album Ballads 1 which dropped in late 2018.

Watch the video for ‘Gimme Love’ below.