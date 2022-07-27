Joji Malani’s Pei Announces Debut Album, Drops New Single ‘Themesong’

Joji Malani has announced the debut album for his nascent musical project, Pei. Pei’s Pageant set to arrive on 10th October, and to complement this news, the multi-instrumentalist has also unveiled his new single, ‘Themesong’.

Taking the name Pei from the Fijian word for ‘baby’, the project is described as being a homecoming for the artist. Having relocated from London to Sydney, where he had been based since moving there as a member of Gang Of Youths in 2016, Joji based himself in the home studio of close friend and longtime collaborator Tim Fitz (Middle Kids) before starting work on his new project.

Pei – ‘Themesong’

[embedded content]

Following the release of debut single ‘Honest’ in May, Pei has now shared new single ‘Themesong’, a kaleidoscopic piece of work that showcases his myriad skills as a composer, songwriter, and performer. Utilising trumpets, tubas, glockenspiels, and a banjo bought from Fleetwood Mac, Joji explains that the track originally began life as the titular theme song for an unrealised podcast.

“I literally woke up one day with the melody. I wouldn’t say I dreamt about it, but I woke up and was like, ‘Fuck, I can’t get this melody out of my head,’” he explains. “It sounded like the M*A*S*H theme song.

“At the time, a friend I had made, who was best friends with the Mumford & Sons guys, wanted to start a football podcast with me,” he adds. “He’d been talking to me about it and I just thought, ‘Why don’t I write a theme song for this podcast?’ Obviously, that podcast never happened, I moved back here and I still never told him that I tried to write a theme song for it.”

Pei’s Pageant is set for release on 10th October.

