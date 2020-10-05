JoJo Releases ‘The Change’ For Official Biden Harris Campaign Song

JoJo has released a new single titled ‘The Change’. The song, which the RnB singer is hoping will inspire change at an individual level, is the official campaign song for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his VP candidate.

The new JoJo song is the creation of genius songwriter Diane Warren. “I’m not gonna blame/Put the blame on nobody,” it begins. “All that’s gonna get me/Is get me nowhere.”

“I’m gonna stand a little taller/Hold my head a little higher/Raise my voice a little louder,” she sings. “It’s time/I’m gonna be the change.”

You can listen to the song in full down below.

In a statement, JoJo shared her admiration for Diane Warren.

“Diane Warren is one of the most prolific songwriters of any generation and over the years she has become a friend and mentor.”

“When she sent me ‘The Change’ a few weeks ago, I felt passionately about being the voice to bring her song to life.

“I always try to use my voice for good, but it’s especially meaningful to be singing these words at a time when our country needs to hear them more than ever.”

Warren added, “We live in a time where a change is needed now more than ever.”

Speaking with Variety, JoJo said she was drawn to recording the song because it wasn’t so politically charged.

“Diane called me all excited about this song that she had written, as she has before, about different songs for different moments,” she told the publication.

“But there was something about this that particularly made my heart open. What actually drew me to the song was the fact that there’s nothing political in the lyric.”

