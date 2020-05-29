“Jolina Magdangal, Mark Escueta’s daughter turns 2”

The youngest child of celebrity couple Jolina Magdangal and Mark Escueta has turned two.

On Instagram, the “Magandang Buhay” host and Rivermaya drummer shared their birthday wish for their daughter, Vika Anaya, or simply Vika.

Sharing photos of Vika, Jolina wrote: “She’s now 2 years old. Not a single day that she is not with me. I am enjoying every bit of this cute silly little girl. To my sweet Vika, we love you with all our hearts. Thank you for making us smile everyday. Kahit may mga challenges and worries, you are our rainbow.”

Mark, for his part, posted a photo of Vika in a swimsuit and said: “Happy Birthday Vika. 2 years old ka na. After today bawal ka na mag swimsuit. Labyu.”

Jolina gave birth to Vika on May 28, 2018.

She and Mark, who were married in two ceremonies in November 2011, also have a son Pele, who is now 6 years old.