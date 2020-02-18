“Jolina Magdangal pens touching birthday message for son”

Actress-host Jolina Magdangal has a touching birthday message for her son, Pele, who turned six on Tuesday

On Instagram, the “Magandang Buhay” host posted photos of her with Pele as she greeted her eldest child on his special day.

“You are now 6 years old, but you will always be 5 years old for Mama. Nararamdaman kong napakabilis mo na talagang lumaki pero ikaw pa din ay sweet, thoughtful, makulit minsan pero lamang pa din ang pagiging mabait. Sorry kung minsan napapagalitan kita, gusto ko lang maging mabuti kang tao,” she said.

“Anak thank you sa happiness na nabibigay mo lagi sa amin. Mahal na mahal kita. Happy happy birthday,” she added.

Also on Instagram, Mark shared his birthday wish for his son.

“Happy 6th birthday anak. You are growing and learning so fast, and doing more things on your own. Minsan nagpapabuhat ka pa rin sa akin at kahit na medyo mabigat ka na, di kita tatanggihan kasi alam ko dadating ang araw na hindi ka magpapabuhat kahit na gusto ko pa rin,” he wrote.

“Laro lang ng laro anak. Enjoy your childhood. Mama and Papa will always be here to support you, every step and misstep of the way. Love you Pele,” he added.

Aside from Pele, Jolina and Mark, who were married in November 2011, has another child, a daughter named Vika.