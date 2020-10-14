Jollibee Group Brings 11-Year Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan to Mainland ChinaLines.jpg

About Jollibee Group
Jollibee Group is one of
the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 35
countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines,
United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and
Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United
Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El
Salvador, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has 8
wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal,
Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), 3 franchised brands (Burger King
and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin’ Donuts in certain territories in
China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership
in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.
Jollibee Group is a
significant investor in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho
Wan Pte. Ltd., and has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless
for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.
Jollibee Group has been
named the Philippines’ most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal
for ten years and was honored as one of ‘Asia’s Fab 50 Companies’ by Forbes
Asia Magazine.
Jollibee Group has grown
brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in
line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of
eating to everyone.