Jollibee Group Brings 11-Year Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan to Mainland ChinaLines.jpg

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of

the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 35

countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines,

United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and

Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United

Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El

Salvador, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has 8

wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal,

Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), 3 franchised brands (Burger King

and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin’ Donuts in certain territories in

China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership

in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Group is a

significant investor in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho

Wan Pte. Ltd., and has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless

for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group has been

named the Philippines’ most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal

for ten years and was honored as one of ‘Asia’s Fab 50 Companies’ by Forbes

Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Group has grown

brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in

line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of

eating to everyone.