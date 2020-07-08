Jolo cops in killing of Army soldiers under restrictive custody at Camp Crame

MANILA, Philippines — The nine police officers involved in the June 29 killing of four Army soldiers in Jolo, Sulu, are now under restrictive custody at the Philippine National Police headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Abdelzhimar Padjiri; Master Sergeant Hanie Baddiri; Staff Sergeants Iskandar Susulan, Ernisar Sappal and Almudzrin Hadjaruddin; Cpl. Sulki Andaki; and Patrolmen Mohammad Nur Pasani, Alkajal Mandangan and Rajiv Putalan were flown to Manila on Tuesday “to ensure their availability’’ for investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation, said PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transfer was put off from the original Friday schedule after one of the police officers tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antibody test. But their swab tests came out negative, Banac said.

Army Maj. Marvin Indammog, Capt. Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Jaime Velasco and Cpl. Abdal Asula were on a mission to capture Abu Sayyaf bomb maker Mundi Sawadjaan when police stopped them at a checkpoint and told them to proceed to the Jolo police station.

FEATURED STORIES

Police gunned down the soldiers near the station in what Army commander Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay called “a rubout” and a “murder,” but which Banac said was a “shooting incident.”

President Duterte had ordered the NBI to conduct an “impartial’’ investigation.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ