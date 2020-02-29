Joma: Reds ready for peace talks

LUCENA CITY, Quezon, Philippines — Top communist leader Jose Maria “Joma” Sison declared that the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) remains open to the resumption of the stalled peace talks between the government and communist rebels.

“The NDFP remains open to peace negotiations with the GRP (government of the Republic of the Philippines),” said Sison, Communist Party of the Philippines founder, in a statement from Utrecht in The Netherlands on Saturday.

Sison, the NDFP chief political consultant, issued the statement in reaction to the plea of peace advocate Augusto Miclat, executive director of Initiatives for International Dialogue, to President Duterte to push for the resumption of the peace talks to its success.

“After all, what’s at stake is the future of the people and the entire nation,” Miclat stressed.

Sison also called on Duterte to heed Miclat’s appeal “to act for the resumption of peace negotiations and to leave a legacy of just peace.”

