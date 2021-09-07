Joma Sison, comrade face criminal raps before DoJ

THE Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and a former male cadre have filed before the Department of Justice (DoJ) a criminal complaint against Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Canlas Sison and another communist rebel.

Kurt Russel Olaes Sosa a.k.a. “Ka Ugnay”, “Ka Intoy”, “Ka Dima”, “Intoy Karagatan”, “Job Paolo Valencia”, an alleged rebel returnee and a former cadre of the CPP-NPA-NDF, charged Sison and Vince Hugo Villena for alleged violation of Section 4(i) of Republic Act 9208 as expanded by RA 10364 for Recruiting a child to engage in armed activities, and violation of Section 10(a) of RA 7610 for other acts of child abuse, cruelty or exploitation.

The NPA or the New People’s Army and the NDF or the National Democratic Front are the armed and political groups of the CPP respectively.

Sosa claimed that he was a 17-year old journalism student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sta. Mesa when he was recruited to join the CPP-NPA-NDF on May 1, 2015.

Meanwhile, a complaint for the same violations of the law was filed by Joy James Alcoser Saguino, also an alleged former cadre of the CPP-NPA-NDF with aliases “Ka Amihan”, “Ka Che”, and “Commander Che”, against Sison, Lean Porquia, and Karen Edaniel.

Saguino, who was also assisted by the PNP-CIDG in filing the complaint, claimed that he was allegedly recruited in June 2007 at the University of the Philippines – Visayas, Iloilo Campus when he was still a 16-year old student of the university.

It was learned that both complaints were docketed and forwarded to the chairman of the appropriate task force for assignment to a panel of prosecutors for preliminary investigation.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

These complaints, according to the DoJ, were related to the complaint filed by alleged rebel returnee Lady Desiree Collado Miranda last August.