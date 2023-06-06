Jon Stevens, Eurogliders, Hoodoo Gurus, Sneaky Sound System and Budjerah to Perform at Toowoomba Food & Wine Fest

Acts like Budjerah, Jon Stevens, Eurogliders and the Hoodoo Gurus will deliver sets at this year’s Food & Wine Festival in Toowoomba. The gigs will take place across three days from Friday 8 September to Sunday 10 September at the Upper Queens Park in Toowoomba.

Budjerah and veteran party starters Sneaky Sound System will headline the first night, Hoodoo Gurus and Chocolate Starfish appear on the second, and Eurogliders and Jon Stevens will close it out on the third day. See the full dates and details below.

Budjerah: ‘Therapy’ (Stripped Back)

[embedded content]

The Food & Wine Festival forms part of Toowoomba’s broader Carnival of Flowers, which will take over the city with various events and activities across September.

Stevens has been announced on a number of lineups recently, including the B The C touring festival alongside Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, and Chocolate Starfish again. They’ll all play in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, 21st October – a rescheduled date from earlier this year after Barnes underwent surgery.

Stevens is also locked into the One Electric Day Festival alongside Icehouse, Belinda Carlisle, Daryl Braithwaite, and Hunters and Collectors.

Budjerah, meanwhile, just dropped a stripped-back version of his single ‘Therapy’ – which he originally just in February just before heading out on tour with Ed Sheeran.

Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers’ Festival of Food & Wine 2023

Friday, 8 September – Upper Queens Park, Toowoomba

Steph Strings

Budjerah

Sneaky Sound System

Saturday, 9 September – Upper Queens Park, Toowoomba

Hamilton Band

Chocolate Starfish

Hoodoo Gurus

Sunday, 10 September – Upper Queens Park, Toowoomba

Dreams Show – Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks

Eurogliders

Jon Stevens

Tickets are on sale now.

Further Reading

Here’s the Lineup for Thrashville 2023: Cog, Mammal, Shady Nasty & More

Xavier Rudd, Skegss, Gretta Ray & More to Play Kiama’s Clearly Music, Art & Wellness Festival

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023