“Jona appeals for donations for typhoon victims on her birthday”

Singer Jona asks for donations for victims devastated by Typhoon Ulysses.

Singer Jona took to social media on Monday, November 16, to thank all those who greeted her on her 31st birthday.

On her Instagram page, Jona shared photos from her birthday celebration.

“Good morning! Would just like to THANK everyone who took time to send their greetings, warmest love and well wishes on my birthday yesterday, especially to my Team Jona for their unparalleled efforts yesterday to make me feel happy and special. God has truly blessed me by having you in my life,” she wrote in the caption.

She then appealed for donations for victims devastated by Typhoon Ulysses, the newest typhoon to hit the country which ravaged several parts of Luzon last week.

“Allow me also take this opportunity to remind and encourage everyone if you still haven’t, to please, please help the typhoon victims, including the poor animals, in different parts of Luzon by donating whatever you can or have thru these organizations/foundations,” she said.

“God bless your hearts, God bless our country!” she added.

Last Sunday, November 15, Jona expressed her gratitude for all her blessings as celebrated her birthday on ASAP Natin ‘To .

“Nandito po tayo, healthy and alive. That’s the biggest blessing na natanggap natin ngayon, na nandito tayo, we have jobs, nag-pe-perform tayo,” she said.

As for her birthday wish, she said: “Sobrang simple man siya, I think this is the most important na wish ko for my birthday: sana matapos na itong pinagdadaanan natin, sana matapos na itong COVID nang makabalik na tayo sa normal nating pamumuhay.”

“And I wish for everyone to be always safe and healthy. Iyon lang ‘yung wish ko.”