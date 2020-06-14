Jona shared her experience taping for the variety show ASAP amid the “new normal.”

Jona overwhelmed with emotions as she returns to singing on the ASAP stage

Jona admitted that she felt anxious as she returned to work again following the many months of staying at home. The Kapamilya singer got to perform on a real stage for ASAP recently as the variety show resumed taping again.

“First work day yesterday outside the comfort of our home! Feeling overwhelmed with so many emotions – I was feeling nervous, anxious, uneasy and a little scared to be out again with so many people. Mag-isa lang din ako pumunta sa trabaho which is a first time for me in maaaaany years, and I only have my hairstylist (@iamjulyvito) with me the whole taping. Multitasking kaming dalawa,” she shared on her Instagram page.

She confessed that she felt uneasy feelings when she got to step on a stage again.

“Feeling pressured and nervous to sing again and perform on a real, big stage. But, at the same time, happy and grateful na resumed na kami, ang @asapofficial at iba pang @abscbn programs,” she relayed.

Jona also recounted how her dressing room felt empty amid the strict measures imposed amid the pandemic. “Kadressing room ko si ate @soulsiren_nina, and when she’s done in the mid afternoon, dalawa na lang kaming naiwan sa room hanggang gabi. Ang weird talaga sa pakiramdam ng ‘new normal’. Feeling isolated kami doon sa area kung nasaan room namin. Walang katao tao. Hindi mo rin mayakap yung mga tao na matagal mong di nakita at nakasama,” she stated.

Despite the difficulties, Jona remarked that she is choosing to be thankful now that she is back to work again.

“[I’m] grateful that we are alive and healthy, we still have work AND are able to work. Salamat sa Panginoon,” she said.