“Jona responds to bashers laughing at her decision to move to ABS-CBN five years ago”

Jona also defended the thousands of employees who are at the brink of losing their jobs.

Kapamilya singer Jona, who was a GMA talent for more than ten years before moving to ABS-CBN in 2016, could not help but respond to a basher who laughed at her decision to transfer to the shuttered media giant.

As soon as ABS-CBN was denied a broadcast franchise on Friday, July 10, Jona immediately took to Twitter to thank everyone who had shown support to the network throughout its grueling battle in the past two months.

“Maraming maraming salamat po, sa mga nagparamdam ng kanilang suporta at sa mga nakisimpatya at nagdasal, sa pagpapalakas ng aming kalooban sa gitna ng hamon na ito,” she wrote.

While she feels shattered over the incident, Jona believes there will be a “new day” when ABS-CBN will be rise again to serve the Filipino people.

“July 10 may be the saddest day of 2020 for us, our hearts are broken and shattered but we are looking forward to a NEW DAY where we can serve all of you again … Hanggang Sa Muli po mga Kapamilya,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Jona responded to a basher who rejoiced over the shutdown of the network, its effect on the livelihood of thousands of employees — including hers— and her decision to move to ABS-CBN five years ago.

“Sa mga tao pong nagsasabi sakin na ‘mabuti nga sa ;yo, lipat lipat ka pa kasi, wala ka na trabaho, wala ka ng career.’ Wow. That’s the kind of spirit Filipinos have? Nagsasaya sa kawalan ng iba? One thing I’d like to tell these people, just keep following and be updated,” she wrote.

Since her move to ABS-CBN, Jona had the privilege of singing some of the theme songs for the Kapamilya network’s teleseryes such as We Will Survive , Pusong Ligaw , Asintado , and Ngayon at Kailanman.

In 2017, she released her self-titled album under Star Music.