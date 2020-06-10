“Jona Viray sings theme song for ‘The World of a Married Couple’ on ABS-CBN”

Kapamilya singer Jona Viray shares how she feels to lend her voice to the hit Korean drama.

When Korean drama fanatics became hooked on the series The World of a Married Couple earlier this year, Pinoy fans became even more ecstatic with the news that the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history is now going to be seen on a local channel as well. The series stars Korean actors Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon, and Han So-hee in a heavy drama about a married couple whose betrayal of each other spurns acts of revenge, controversy, and healing.

Known as the “Philippines Soul Princess,” Jona has also sung theme songs for past ABS-CBN projects like We Will Survive and Barcelona: A Love Untold. Jona is also a classically trained artist from the UST Conservatory of Music with a major in classical voice and minor studies in piano. She has already won multiple awards from the PMPC Star Awards for Music, Awit Awards, and the World Championship of the Performing Arts held in Hollywood where she bested more than 4,000 contestants from 40 countries in 2006.

On her Instagram account last June 9, ASAP singer Jona proudly shared how her 2018 Himig Handog song entry was chosen to be part of the Korean drama’s main theme song for the Philippines.

She wrote,

“Thrilled to share that the song I’ve recorded two years ago — “𝙏𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙨 𝙆𝙤 𝙉𝙖” (Himig Handog 2018 composition by Sj Gandia), is the theme song of the newest and one of the most talked about Kdrama series, which is airing next week on Philippine TV

Thank you so much, @abscbn & @starmusicph for giving this song another platform🥰

Mapapanood na po this June 15, 9PM sa Kapamilya Channel !”