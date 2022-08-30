Jordan Clarkson Airs Dismay to Fans After Booing Chot Reyes

Jordan Clarkson Dismayed by Filipino Fans for Booing Chot Reyes

Filipino-American basketball player Jordan Clarkson airs disappointment to Filipino fans after booing Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

The Utah Jazz player Clarkson was not happy with the fans’ booing of Gilas Pilipinas Coach on August 29. Clarkson is playing for Gilas Pilipinas to represent the country for the FIBA World Asian Qualifiers.

Reyes was supposedly booed numerous times by basketball fans, including in his home country, allegedly due to lacked of strong coaching mindset. According to Clarkson, Filipino basketball fans did not show the world well.

“For somebody to get rocks thrown at him for putting all this together, me and Kai, his dream and vision coming back to the game, is bs.” said Clarkson in the press conference after their game.

“We have each other’s backs… I’m here with my coach…I know everybody in the locker room is.. I think we need to change our actions and show some love and peace here,” Clarkson added.

Filipino basketball supporters who attended the game between Gilas Pilipinas and Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena booed Kakampink Coach Chot Reyes. Apart from Clarkson, Dwight Ramos also expressed his frustration with what the fans showed.

According to some reports, Reyes is the reason why Clarkson is now playing in Gilas because even before he allegedly became an NBA player, the coach had been convincing him to represent the Philippines for a long time.

Fans are angry with Reyes for giving record-breaking defeats to the basketball national team in recent weeks. Netizens were even more angered when Reyes said that Gilas does not need to win in Lebanon.

