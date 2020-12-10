“JoRox Forever: ‘SCQ’ alums Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo reunite on a new project”

Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo have an upcoming project under iWantTFC.

Our #JoRox hearts are screaming right now as Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo are confirmed to star in a new project together.

Over the past couple of weeks, Joross and Roxanne have been teasing fans with photos on the set of a new project.

Titled Hoy I Love You, the said Ted Boborol-directed project shot scenes in Batangas.

Roxanne — who has previously worked with then SCQ Reload head writer Ted Boborol — thanked the latter for the opportunity to be able to work with him again now as her director.

“Direk, thank you. Makatrabaho po kayo ay isang pangarap na natupad. Salamat po sa pag-alalagy sa amin sa bawat eksena. See you soonest po,” Roxanne told Direk Ted.

Responding to Roxanne, Direk Ted said: “Thank you Rox for accepting the project. Nag full circle nako. From being your head writer in SCQ Reload to now being your director, it is such an honor.”

Encouraging Roxanne to do more acting projects in the future, Ted added: “Tanggap ka pa maraming projects dahil magaling ka.”

Roxanne Guinoo and Joross Gamboa were both discovered through the ABS-CBN reality search Star Circle Quest. The two Kapamilya stars started dating in 2004 but eventually decided to split in 2006.

While the ex-couple parted ways, they managed to remain friends. They went on to have their own families. Both Roxanne and Joross married non-showbiz individuals.

Hoy I Love You is set to stream via iWantTFC.