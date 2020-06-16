“Joseph Marco joins the cast of Asian crime series ‘The Bridge’”

With the premiere of the second season of the Asian adaptation of the popular crime series The Bridge this month, Joseph Marco said that he was handpicked to join the cast along with other actors from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. “Actually there was no audition. ABS-CBN directly told me that I’d been chosen to play a role for the second season of The Bridge and the shoot will be in Malaysia. So I did a little bit of research and I watched the trailer and I was stoked because I’m such a fan of psychological thrillers,” he shared during the The Bridge Season 2 virtual press launch held last June 14.

The Bridge is a Danish/Swedish television series that was originally broadcast in 2011. The first season of the Asian remake went on air in November 2018. Since this was his first international acting project, Joseph admitted he wanted to do his best even though he had back-to-back assignments last year. “Preparing for this role, it was a challenge for me because looking back , this was in November and I was currently doing an iWant series Uncoupling, in the second week I did an MMK episode and in the third week I had to fly to Japan to shoot for a movie under Regal Films and then I flew back here in Manila, staying here to do meetings for two to three days and then I flew to Malaysia. I read the script a couple of times, I did research on the character, I watched a couple of episodes and I did a back story of my character,” he shared.

As part of the second season, Joseph hoped new and old fans of the show will wait for each new episode coming out every week. “Definitely it’s bigger, it’s bolder especially the character development from season one to season two you can really see the changes. So it’s very interesting. So if you really enjoyed the first season, I dare them to watch the second season,” he said.

Adapted from the original Endemol Shine series and injected with local flavor, the story picks up a year after season one. A yacht registered in Singapore drifts ashore in Johor with a deceased Indonesian family on board. Investigating the slew of serial killings that follow, the characters become mired in a web of treachery, deceit and personal tragedy.

Darker and more twisted than before, this new season plays with themes of corruption, redemption and revenge and is set against a distinctly Asian underworld backdrop.

Watch The Bridge on Viu, HBO GO, and HBO across Asia starting June 15. One new episode of the production will be available every week.