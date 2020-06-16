“Joseph Marco on his first day on set of ‘The Bridge’: ‘I was very intimidated’”

Joseph Marco talks about his first international acting experience while shooting in Malaysia.

As one of the new additions to the cast of the season two of the Viu/HBO Asia crime thriller series The Bridge, Joseph Marco admitted he was not his most confident when he first arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where they shot his scenes for the show. “I’ve learned so many things. Because at the beginning I was very anxious to work with an international production. You know it’s my first time and I was very intimidated. So I learned that you shouldn’t be worried too much. You have to have the courage to immerse yourself in things that you’re not familiar with. It’s always nice to learn and to experience new things. And also a lot of challenges help me grow as an actor. And lastly, you have to believe in yourself that you’re the right person for the job. Those were the things that I’ve learned,” he shared during The Bridge virtual press launch held last June 15.

Joseph said his co-actors played a big part in making him feel more comfortable on and off camera. “At first I was very intimidated. I was anxious to work with an international production. I had no expectations whatsoever. But when we got there, everybody just welcomed me and I felt right away that I’m part of the family. Especially Rebecca (Lim). Most of my scenes were with her. Sobrang pinadali niya yung mga scenes for me because she helped me a lot and she was really there supporting me. So it gave me so much confidence. And I was able to talk to cast sa dressing room and you know kung gaano sila ka seryoso sa napapanuod mo, in real life sobrang kulit nila. Sobrang asaran. They’re just having fun,” he recalled.

The award-winning series returns for a second season with a multi-cultural cast which also includes Indonesia’s Ario Bayu, Wan Hanafi Su, Fikry Ibrahim and Chew Kin Wah from Malaysia, Lukman Sardi, Amanda Manopo and Miller Khan from Indonesia, Adrian Pang from Singapore.

Watch The Bridge on Viu, HBO GO and HBO across Asia starting June 15. One new episode of the production will be available every week.