“Joseph Marco on working with Jodi Sta. Maria: ‘She’s so pretty so effortless talaga’”

‘Ang sa Iyo ay Akin’ actor Joseph Marco talks about his co-star on the Kapamilya family drama series.

Even with 2020 being one of the most difficult years for the entertainment industry, Joseph Marco said that his career this year has been lucky to be blessed with projects throughout the year.

“To be honest, it’s a rollercoaster. From working in Malaysia and doing this international TV series The Bridge and then it’s actually my first film for Metro Manila Film Fest and dalawa kagad dun yung entries. After that I’m here in Ang sa Iyo ay Akin . I just feel so blessed. And nag-close na rin yung deal that I’m signing up with ABS-CBN and I’m happy to hear that. I’m just so thankful. That’s why I want to protect what I have and I want to keep on working harder para mas matuwa sa akin and mas ma-build ko kung ano man yung kailangan gawin,” he said.

The 32-year-old actor said he sympathizes with his fellow actors who have been hard up with work these past few months and shared some words of comfort.

“Just hang in there. I’m pretty sure magkakaroon rin sila ng gagawin and sana mabigyan lahat ng chance. So after this show, sana magkaroon din sila and if may matutulong ako, I would love to help,” he added.

On Ang sa Iyo ay Akin , Joseph said it has been a good working experience especially with his scenes with lead star Jodi Sta. Maria.

“With Jodi it’s effortless naman kasi we all know she’s super nice and ang sarap niyang katrabaho, ang sarap niyang ka-eksena and she’s so pretty so effortless talaga. So every time talagang I’m in awe na parang like wow,” he said.

The 32-year-old actor also shares how he tries to create good chemistry with his leading ladies on and off screen. “Maalaaga naman ako talaga sa mga nagiging ka-love team ko so yung yung ginagawa ko, to be there and to be respectful as much as possible the best I can, kung paano sila i-treat ng special, they have to feel that way. Na dapat they feel special. Gusto ng mga girls yun,” he added.

