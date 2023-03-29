Josh Homme Speaks Out on Custody Battle with Brody Dalle

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has shared a lengthy statement via his publicists on his longstanding legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle, surrounding custody of their three children.
The statement comes alongside the news that earlier this month, the Los Angeles Family Court granted Homme – along with all three of his children and both his parents – a restraining order against Dalle for one year and 11 months. In the statement, Homme accuses Dalle and her boyfriend, Gunner Foxx, of having “caused the children emotional harm”, adding that their actions “have also put them in great danger.”
Dalle Filed for Divorce from Homme in 2019
Homme and Dalle were married in 2005. Their daughter Camille was born in 2006, while sons Orrin and Wolf were born in 2011 and 2016 respectively. In 2019, Dalle filed for divorce from Homme, citing the singer’s alleged alcohol and drug abuse. Both parties went on to file for restraining orders to be granted against the other.
Early last year, during a trial regarding their simultaneous domestic violence restraining orders against each other, Dalle testified that Homme allegedly confessed to fantasising about her murder, and head-butted her so hard she “saw stars” in 2019. During the same trial, Homme was accused of physically attacking Foxx.
In today’s statement, a representative says the former couple were able to “amicably” co-parent their children for over a year after divorce proceedings concluded, but that things “took a dark turn” when Dalle violated their shared custody agreement by “withholding the children from seeing their father.”
In November 2021, Dalle was convicted of contempt after failing to “wilfully” release the child to Homme during his court-mandated custodial time. Dalle testified at the time that she tried to convince the couple’s three kids to go to Homme’s house, but that they “refused”. Dalle was fined and sentenced to community service. “As a mother, I will always put my children first and protect them at all costs,” Dalle said in a statement at the time.
Two months earlier, in September 2021, domestic violence restraining orders were filed against Homme on behalf of his two sons, accusing him of physically and emotionally abusive behaviour. At the time, it was reported that the request – which was denied – had been filed by Dalle. In the new statement, it’s claimed that court proceedings have since revealed that the restraining order was “drafted and filed by Gunner Foxx, who forged Dalle’s signature on the document,” with Dalle’s knowledge.
It was also reported that a judge granted Homme’s daughter – then aged 15 – a temporary restraining order against him in 2021. In today’s statement statement, Foxx is accused of taking the child to court “without the presence of either one of her parents”. It’s also claimed that prior to the hearing taking place, the court order was rescinded, “at the child’s request and through her own counsel.”
Homme was granted sole legal custody of the couple’s three children in March 2022, and will remain their sole legal guardian until a custody hearing later this year. According to today’s statement, in August 2022, Homme and his two sons were granted a restraining order against Foxx.
“All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts,” today’s statement reads.
“It was subsequent to these investigations, as well as 24-hour, court-appointed monitoring (at both parents’ homes over many months) that the Los Angeles Family Court determined it is in the best interest of the children to remain in the care of their father.”
The statement – which you can read in full below – concludes by saying that it is Homme’s “sincere hope” that “the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully.”
Statement on Behalf of Joshua Homme
Out of respect and concern for his minor children and their well-being, Joshua Homme has previously refrained from making public statements about his family to the media. In light of the continued falsehoods, the repeated invasions of the children’s privacy and the resulting emotional harm, it is time that the truth be told. Our hope is that this will end the enquiries and speculation and provide the family the privacy and consideration they deserve.
For more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way. The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father. Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement. The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx.
In March 2022, the Los Angeles Family Court awarded Joshua Homme sole legal custody of all three children, and they are currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents. Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child in the interim. Joshua Homme will remain the sole legal guardian of all minor children until a custody hearing in the fall of 2023, at which point a more permanent solution will be determined by the Los Angeles Family Court.
Recent actions by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger. As a result of these actions, on March 16, 2023 The Los Angeles Family Court ordered a permanent restraining order against Brody Dalle for a period of 1 year and 11 months. This Domestic Violence Restraining order was granted to protect (and on behalf of) the Homme family, including Joshua, his three children, and Joshua’s parents, Michael and Irene Homme.
It was reported in the fall of 2021 that Homme’s sons had filed a restraining order against their father and that it was signed by their mother. It has since been revealed in court proceedings that this restraining order was drafted and filed by Gunner Foxx, who forged Dalle’s signature on the document. Dalle later testified in court to having known at the time that Foxx had forged her signature, while doing nothing to set the record straight legally or in the media.
In August of 2022, Joshua Homme and his two sons were granted a restraining order protecting them from Gunner Foxx, preventing him from making any contact with them whatsoever for a period of five years. Foxx’s requests for a restraining order against Homme were denied by two separate courts.
It was reported that Homme’s daughter filed a restraining order against him. This was also filed by Gunner Foxx who took the minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents. Prior to the hearing on this matter — at the child’s request and through her own counsel — the order was rescinded.
All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts. Additionally, the children are represented and their best interests are ensured by their own court-appointed legal counsel, DCFS and the Los Angeles Court system. It was subsequent to these investigations, as well as 24-hour, court-appointed monitoring (at both parents’ homes over many months) that the Los Angeles Family Court determined it is in the best interest of the children to remain in the care of their father.
The Homme family is grateful to the Los Angeles County Courts, minor’s counsel, local law enforcement, DCFS and court-ordered monitors for their time and continued attention and care. The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme’s sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully.
