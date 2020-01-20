“Joshua Garcia celebrates 3M followers on Instagram”

Joshua Garcia now has 3 million followers on Instagram.
On Monday, the actor took to social media to extend his gratitude to his fans and followers for their continued love and support.
“Thank you sa 3M na sumusunod sakin. You guys are amazing!” he said.
Joshua, whose primetime series “The Killer Bride” just recently concluded, is set to return to the big screen via Mikhail Red’s zombie film “Block Z”, alongside Julia Barretto. The movie will hit theaters nationwide on January 29.