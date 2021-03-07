“Joshua Garcia clarifies viral post congratulating Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto  “

Joshua Garcia clarified the post congratulating Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto in a Facebook page bearing his name, saying it isn’t his and is merely a fan account.

Following the news of Gerald Anderson admitting his feelings for Julia Barretto for the first time, a post from a Facebook page with Joshua Garcia’s name and photo on it went viral.

The said post contained Gerald and Julia’s photos with a congratulatory message.

After the said post went viral, Joshua took to his Instagram stories to clarify that he doesn’t have any active Facebook account. He added that he hopes people would help him spread the word.

“FYI po, this one is not mine, and I don’t have an active Facebook account. Kindly spread the info. Thank you,” Joshua wrote in his post.

See his post below:

Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto used to be together and were collectively known as the JoshLia tandem, before parting ways in 2019.

The couple recently reunited for the official music video of Moira Dela Torre’s hit “Paubaya.”

READ: Gerald Anderson admits relationship with Julia Barretto

Meanwhile, Gerald’s admission about the real score between him and his Between Maybes co-star Julia Barretto came after more than a year since his controversial breakup with Bea Alonzo.

“Yes, Tito Boy… It’s a yes,” he said after getting asked if Julia is the reason behind his smile.

In the same interview, Gerald also opened up about his split with Bea Alonzo.

“At that point nung pumutok, I’ve had my moments na parang, ‘Oh my God. Paano ko nalagay ‘yung sarili ko sa ganitong [sitwasyon]? What did I do?’ I try to be a good person. Bakit? I’m not gonna say na wala akong mali. I know. Pero kailangang umabot sa ganun? I mean, did we really have to take the social media route or path?” Gerald said.

[embedded content]

“Ang pait, ang lala. Ang pinakamasakit pa is what I’ve heard even behind the cam. ‘Yung mga nakarating sa akin, ‘yung intimate moments namin bilang boyfriend-girlfriend. Parang, kailangan ba talaga umabot sa ganito?” he added.

READ: Bea Alonzo, nagsalita na tungkol sa isyu nila ni Gerald Anderson

Addressing Bea’s claims that he ghosted the actress, Gerald said he simply walked away from what he described as a “toxic” relationship.

“Ganito lang po ‘yun. Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa akin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner tapos nag-decide ako mag-back out and ‘di magpakita kahit kailan. ‘Yun ba ang definition? Or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic — not saying na siya ‘yung toxic, but being together, we were very toxic…,” he stated.

He went on: “Hindi narerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap. After months and months and months and months of being on the rocks and [puro] away… I mean, ‘yun lang. I’m just gonna leave it at that. Bahala na po kung paanong ano, but if ‘yun ‘yung ghosting, I’m guilty of one of those two.”