“Journalist Howie Severino on surviving the coronavirus: ‘COVID-19 need not be a death sentence’”

Veteran broadcast journalist Howie Severino says he was known as Patient 2828 after being admitted for more than a week in the hospital.

After spending nine days in the hospital after being treated for pneumonia and the COVID-19 virus, broadcast journalist Howie Severino was finally released from the hospital last April 7. The veteran host shared his ordeal as well as the lessons he learned while receiving medical care as shared by a report on GMA News Online.

Howie shared his journey to wellness after a scary period of uncertainty away from his loved ones. In the special report, Howie also shared his realizations and advice for those who know people with the virus,

He wrote, “I am one of the lucky ones who have been able to go home, resume a semblance of my former life, and live to tell the tale.

“…When reaching out to COVID-19 patients, do so with more than get well messages. Share family news, your playlists, jokes and memes, anything that can offer a respite from the constant reminders of our condition. We do not need more pity.

“…COVID-19 need not be a death sentence. I am living proof. A combination of good fortune, physical fitness and competent medical treatment probably saved my life.

“Don’t believe all the statistics. One false impression is that the fatalities outnumber the recoveries, artificially bloating the case fatality rate. The reality is many of the recoveries don’t get counted, while the deaths often make the news, adding to the overwhelming sense of dread. The odds of survival are pretty good.”

Lastly, Howie thanked everyone who took care of him during his nine-day stay in the hospital and he also shared his plans on paying it forward for other patients still afflicted with the virus. He wrote, “Frontliners are true heroes, but many more have chosen to stay out of harm’s way. One can’t blame them considering the risks and discrimination.

“…It will be hard to pay them back, but one can pay it forward. If it’s true that I will have antibodies in my blood that can help others fight off infection, I’ll be glad to donate this accidental gift. It’s a small price for all survivors to pay for the chance to see the sun again.