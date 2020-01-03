Journalist Ninez Cacho-Olivares; 78

Ninez Cacho-Olivares, Daily Tribune founder and former Inquirer columnist, passed away Friday. She was 78.

Her column “Pinch of Salt” appeared in the Inquirer for more than a decade until 1999. She was also a columnist for BusinessWorld (then Business Day) for 16 years.

As a columnist, Olivares was a leading critic of the Marcos dictatorship. She went on to write critically about the succeeding administrations, prompting her arrest in 2003 for multiple counts of libel.

She became publisher and editor in chief of the Philippine Post before she founded the Daily Tribune, which she served as publisher and editor in chief. In a Facebook post, the Tribune said Olivares passed away on Friday morning due to a “lingering illness.”

“Through all the challenges that the newspaper went through, she had one stubborn purpose, which was to put the Daily Tribune to bed every day,” the Tribune said in its post.

She is survived by her children Peter, Bambina, Michael and Pixie, her children-in-law Tweety Quintero, Xandra Barretto and Jay Fonacier, and her grandchildren Carlo, Iñigo, Isabella and Enrique Olivares, Samantha and Jessica Wise, Julio Olivares and Noelle Fonacier.

The wake at Capilla de la Virgen, Santuario de San Antonio, on McKinley Road, Forbes Park, is from 2 to 11 p.m. Mass is at 5 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be on Jan. 6, 9:30 a.m., at Santuario de San Antonio.

