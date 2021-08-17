Journalist shot dead inside Quezon City salon

A journalist was shot dead while her companion is fighting for his life after a lone gunman attacked them inside a salon in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Quezon City police identified the victim as Gwenn Salamida, former editor of Remate, a tabloid, and current advertising manager of another tabloid, Saksi Ngayon. She lived at the Zinnia Condominium in Barangay Katipunan.

Oliver Perona, an employee of the salon, was rushed to the Quezon City General Hospital, and reported to be in critical condition.

An initial investigation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit showed the incident took place at 3:35 p.m. inside the GOCT Salon and Spa, which was owned by Salamida, in Kaingin Road, Barangay A. Samson.

Case investigator SSgt. Jason Santoceldes said prior to the shooting, the victims were busy cleaning the salon in anticipation of its reopening after August 20 when the government-imposed enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) would have lapsed.

An unidentified man barged into the salon and, armed with a short firearm, announced a hold-up. When the victims resisted, the assailant shot them.

The gunman fled on board a motorcycle.



Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, QCPD director, ordered an investigation into the shooting..