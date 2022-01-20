Joyas Joins Hands with Splendid Powerful to Venture into The Fintech and NFT SectorJoyas-company-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Joyas International

Holdings Limited ( “Joyas“), currently listed on the Catalist board of

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (stock code: E9L), announced that

its wholly-owned subsidiary Asiapac Growth Holdings Limited (“Asiapac“) entered

into a joint cooperation agreement (the “JC Agreement“) with Splendid

Powerful Limited (“Splendid Powerful”), being owned as to 60%- by Silver

Map Holdings Corporation Limited (“Silver Map“), pursuant to which a new

entity, namely Meta Technology International Limited (“Meta“), will be incorporated

in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR“). Meta will be beneficially owned as to 60% by

Asiapac and as to 40% by Splendid Powerful.

Meta

is principally engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions and

services to clients including:

1.

assisting clients to digitalize of their artworks

such as paintings, sculptures, photos and music

into

non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) using blockchain technology;

2.

arranging and designing unique promotion campaigns

for the NFTs;

3.

assisting clients to tokenize tangible and

intangible assets into security tokens and listing the

security

tokens on decentralized security token exchanges; and

4. assisting clients to

trade their NFTs on the NFT marketplaces.

Mr Vincent Cheung, The Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

of Joyas, said, ” We are pleased that the Group is joining force with Splendid Powerful to form

a new entity – Meta. This joint venture will not only allow Meta to explore

more growth prospects in the Fintech and NFT markets, it will also give us a

competitive advantage in supporting our clients entering into a high-growth

potential area. With that, we can achieve balanced development

and qualitative prosperity, hence generating decent returns to our shareholders.”

Mr Alfonso Chu, Director of Splendid

Powerful , said, “We are excited about this milestone partnership with

Joyas. Leveraging Joyas’s leading position in the financing sector, our

collaboration can further enrich client’s investment portfolio and meet the

growing demand for fintech services. We look forward to growing with Joyas and

bridging the opportunities to Meta to deliver digitalised investment products.”