Joyas Joins Hands with Splendid Powerful to Venture into The Fintech and NFT SectorJoyas-company-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Joyas International
Holdings Limited ( “Joyas“), currently listed on the Catalist board of
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (stock code: E9L), announced that
its wholly-owned subsidiary Asiapac Growth Holdings Limited (“Asiapac“) entered
into a joint cooperation agreement (the “JC Agreement“) with Splendid
Powerful Limited (“Splendid Powerful”), being owned as to 60%- by Silver
Map Holdings Corporation Limited (“Silver Map“), pursuant to which a new
entity, namely Meta Technology International Limited (“Meta“), will be incorporated
in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR“). Meta will be beneficially owned as to 60% by
Asiapac and as to 40% by Splendid Powerful.
Meta
is principally engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions and
services to clients including:
1.
assisting clients to digitalize of their artworks
such as paintings, sculptures, photos and music
into
non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) using blockchain technology;
2.
arranging and designing unique promotion campaigns
for the NFTs;
3.
assisting clients to tokenize tangible and
intangible assets into security tokens and listing the
security
tokens on decentralized security token exchanges; and
4. assisting clients to
trade their NFTs on the NFT marketplaces.
Mr Vincent Cheung, The Executive Director and
Chief Executive Officer
of Joyas, said, ” We are pleased that the Group is joining force with Splendid Powerful to form
a new entity – Meta. This joint venture will not only allow Meta to explore
more growth prospects in the Fintech and NFT markets, it will also give us a
competitive advantage in supporting our clients entering into a high-growth
potential area. With that, we can achieve balanced development
and qualitative prosperity, hence generating decent returns to our shareholders.”
Mr Alfonso Chu, Director of Splendid
Powerful , said, “We are excited about this milestone partnership with
Joyas. Leveraging Joyas’s leading position in the financing sector, our
collaboration can further enrich client’s investment portfolio and meet the
growing demand for fintech services. We look forward to growing with Joyas and
bridging the opportunities to Meta to deliver digitalised investment products.”