JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown Announce Collaborative Album, Share First Single

Rap heavyweights JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown have officially announced their long-awaited collaborative album called Scaring The Hoes, which is set for release on Friday, 24th March. The two have been teasing the album for nearly a year now, after they debuted a collab in May 2022 at a festival in California.

JPEGMAFIA and Brown have dropped the first single from the release as well: it’s titled ‘Lean Beef Patty’, and it’s sculpted around a screwball sample of Diddy’s ‘I Need a Girl (Pt. 2)’. JPEGMAFIA fires a shot at Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his verse, “First off, fuck Elon Musk/ Eight dollars too much, this past expensive”. Listen to the new track below.

JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown: ‘Lean Beef Patty’

[embedded content]

Brown and Peggy have been consistent collaborators over the years, with Peggy teaming up with Brown on his 2019 album uknowwhatimsayin¿. Peggy featured on the track ‘Negro Spiritual’, and also produced ‘3 Tearz’. JPEGMAFIA’s last album was 2021’s LP!, and he dropped an EP in 2022 titled Offline!.

“He had patience with me and let me rock,” Brown says of working with Peggy on Scaring The Hoes. The album is set to feature a collab with rising indie artist redveil – who has just been announced as part of the SXSW Sydney lineup.

Check out the full tracklist below.

Scaring The Hoes Tracklist:

Lean Beef Patty Steppa Pig SCARING THE HOES Garbage Pale Kids Fentanyl Tester Burfict! Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up / Muddy Waters Orange Juice Jones Kingdom Hearts Key (feat. redveil) God Loves You Run the Jewels Jack Harlow Combo Meal HOE (Heaven on Earth) Where Ya Get Ya Coke From?

