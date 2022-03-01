JS Global’s SharkNinja Team to Participate in the Bank of America 2022 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) (“JS Global”), a world-leading producer of small household appliances, today announced that the management team of its SharkNinja brand, an innovation leader in the consumer floorcare and robotic vacuum industry, will be participating in the Bank of America 2022 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference. SharkNinja is hosting a fireside chat, which will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and the company’s management will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the JS Global’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jsgloballife.com/investor-presentations/.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies[1]. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company’s success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

[1] 2020 Full Year Market Data from Frost & Sullivan

