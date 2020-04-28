JSYK, The Sydney 2000 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Has Been Uploaded In Full On YouTube

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 29, 2020

As you may recall, two whole decades ago the Olympic Games were hosted in Sydney for the first time ever, marking the second time the Games had come to Australia after Melbourne played host back in 1956.

It’s basically impossible to talk about the Games that year without mentioning the Opening Ceremony, the truly massive production at Stadium Australia that kicked off competition.

It included a now-iconic performance from a young Nikki Webster, along with Olivia Newton-John and John Farnham, Vanessa Amorosi and Tina Arena. The ceremony culminated with the traditional lighting of the flame by legendary sprinter Cathy Freeman.

Now, as Sydney Morning Herald‘s Bevan Shields has pointed out on Twitter, all four hours of the Opening Ceremony has been uploaded via the Olympics’ official YouTube page.

If you’re keen on a hit of dawn-of-the-millennium nostalgia, you can settle in and relive the whole thing below.